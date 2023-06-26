Students explore engineering with Lego at MSU Robotics Camp

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a fun way to learn about engineering by using Lego blocks.

The Spartan Lego Robotics Camp at MSU’s Engineering Building is in its second week. Students in fourth through seventh grades take part in the camp.

The students work in teams and even get to faceoff in a robot versus robot battle.

Kids said the camp is not only fun but that they’re learning a lot too.

Organizers said participants are invited back in the fall for more advanced robotic projects.

