Staudt on Sports LIVE: Keith called up, busy NHL week

Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the first half of the MLB season coming to an end and where the Tigers stand as they head to Texas.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the first half of the MLB season coming to an end and where the Tigers stand as they head to Texas for a four-game stint against the Rangers. Plus it’s a big week in the NHL with the awards Monday night and 2023 Entry Draft on Wednesday and Thursday - both held in Nashville. We check in on the Michigan connections for the awards and take a look at the Men’s College World Series.

