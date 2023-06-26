Staudt on Sports LIVE: Keith called up, busy NHL week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the first half of the MLB season coming to an end and where the Tigers stand as they head to Texas for a four-game stint against the Rangers. Plus it’s a big week in the NHL with the awards Monday night and 2023 Entry Draft on Wednesday and Thursday - both held in Nashville. We check in on the Michigan connections for the awards and take a look at the Men’s College World Series.

