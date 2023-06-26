Rain showers kick off the week and Monday’s headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We may not have picked up as much rain as we were hoping for Sunday, but we did double the Lansing June rainfall total. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on how much more rain we can expect this week. Plus Taylor Gattoni joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with the headlines you need to start your day.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.