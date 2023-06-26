Advertise With Us

Rain continues across Mid-Michigan into tonight, and what to expect on Studio 10

Today’s top stories on News 10+
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Much-needed rain continues into tonight. First Alert Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole breaks down the rain chances the remainder of the night. Plus, join Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk for today’s top headlines and for what to expect today on Studio 10.

