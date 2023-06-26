Advertise With Us

Part of North Street in Hillsdale closing for construction

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A part of North Street will be temporarily closed Tuesday for construction.

The City of Hillsdale said North Street from Howell Street to the west side of the Midtown Alley will be closed on June 27 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to install a conduit underneath the roadway.

