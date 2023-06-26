Advertise With Us

Multi-vehicle crash in Calhoun County leaves Mississippi man dead

(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Mississippi man died in a multi-vehicle crash in Calhoun County Friday afternoon.

On June 23, around 1:40 p.m., Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving four vehicles—a car, pickup truck and two semi-trucks—on I-94 near 29 Mile Road.

Police said a 54-year-old man from Mississippi in the car died from his injuries at the scene. The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries, and the two semi-truck drivers did not suffer any injuries.

Fire and smoke from the crash caused damage to overhead power lines in the area, causing all lanes on the roadway to be closed temporarily.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880.

