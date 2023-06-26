Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Honoring those lost in the line of duty

The Lansing Police Department is honoring the lives lost in the line of duty with a memorial ride.
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is honoring the lives lost in the line of duty with a memorial ride.

It’s the fifth annual memorial ride.

Sergeant Brent Sorg, with the Lansing Police Department, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to share the importance of the ride and how the community can help.

