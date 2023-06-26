Michigan State Beal Gardens celebrate 150 years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This year marks 150 years since the Beal Botanical Gardens at Michigan State University opened.

MSU kicked off on Sunday, the Music in The Garden summer series, to honor the garden’s big anniversary. The College of Music provided the music for the celebration. There was also a family friendly art-making exhibition.

“The garden on campus brings together people, plants and place,” said Alan Prather. “It’s really important to think about not just what plants can do for us like medicinal plants or edible plants which we have throughout the garden. But also, what people can do for the garden and also nature.”

Prather added it’s important to think about being more sustainable like having plant pollinator gardens or removing invasive species.

There will be about four more events throughout the summer. The next one will be a guided historical tour at 10 a.m. on July 15th. People can learn about the history of the garden and its importance to MSU’s campus.

