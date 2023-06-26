LGBTQ+ community rallies at State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For decades, members of the LGBTQ+ community have gathered annually at the Michigan Capitol to raise their voices.

This year, they did so with live music, and a number of guest speakers, who each shared a story about their experience as an LGBTQ+ person. Michigan Pride organizers said, with every Capitol rally, comes a new reason for those individuals to speak out for the ones who can’t.

“Right now, it’s really centered around what’s going on in the country,” said Michigan Pride Co-chair Ricci Stollsteimer. “And we’re trying to protect our community, but mostly our youth.”

For Jamie Ashby, Miss Trans Michigan 2023, the Capitol Pride rally is a chance to inspire LGBTQ+ youth and show them what they can achieve; like being the future winner of an all-transgender beauty pageant.

“Taking up space and being a representation in our community I think is completely paramount, and inspirational for the next generation of trans youth, who may not see it being possible to do something like this here today,” she said.

Comfortably celebrating Pride is something many older members of the LGBTQ+ community never believed they’d witness. To see it in action was emotional for some in attendance.

“As an older, 56-year-old, my heart is filled with joy, that I see the young people carrying on the fight that was started during my generation and before,” said rally attendee Joe Darby.

As they rallied with the crowd, the younger generations Darby spoke of reflected on the struggles the LGBTQ+ community has overcome.

“We wouldn’t have pride without the Stonewall protest that happened,” said Alliance Michigan State University member Angela Demas. “And so, I just think it’s very important to learn the history.”

In a few short days, Pride month will be over, but LGBTQ+ people from around the state of Michigan said their pride will continue, every day of the year.

