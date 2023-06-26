Lansing police seek missing 12-year-old girl last seen June 13

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a 12-year-old girl last seen June 13.

According to authorities, Lakira Norman stands 5 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone who has seen Lakira Norman or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

