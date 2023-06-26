Lansing native uplifting communities through displaying artwork across Old Town

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local artist is brightening the streets of Lansing one stroke of the brush at a time.

Lansing native Kristina Wood spent almost two weeks hand-painting window art designed to bring a smile to others’ faces.

Wood’s display of artwork across Old Town is known as the Paint it Kind project—it aims to spread joy, uplift communities and create a positive impact. The project is about mental health awareness and bringing bright spots to whatever struggles people may face.

Initially, Old Town was not going to be the center focus of the project, but Wood ended up creating window art for 24 businesses in the community.

Wood is the only artist that worked on the project. And although her days were long, she said it was worth it.

“I’m so grateful, and it makes my heart so happy to see so many stores participate and get behind this project to encourage everyone in the community,” said Wood.

Not only does the art bring a smile to people’s faces, but it also increases foot traffic in the area. Wood is hoping the window art will boost sales for the participating businesses.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.