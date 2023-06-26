Lansing gas prices fall 9 cents per gallon ahead of Independence Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average gas price in Lansing fell 9.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.46 per gallon as of June 26.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 117 stations in Lansing, prices are 15.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 154.1 cents lower than a year ago.

AAA said gas prices fell 6 cents statewide from last week, averaging $3.52 per gallon for regular unleaded. The average price is 11 cents less than last month and $1.55 less than this time last year.

“While it’s still too early to know exactly what drivers will pay at the pump this Independence Day, it’s likely to be well below what drivers paid during last year’s holiday period,” said AAA.

“Michigan motorists are seeing lower gas prices ahead of what is expected to be a record-breaking number of travelers this Independence Day,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA. “Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as demand increases heading into the holiday weekend.”

The national average gas price is unchanged, according to GasBuddy. The national average diesel price fell .2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.84 per gallon.

