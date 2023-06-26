Advertise With Us

Laingsburg community holds vigil remembering 2 teens killed in crash

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - A solemn night in Laingsburg as people gathered Sunday to remember and pray for the two teenage boys who died in a car crash on Tuesday, as well as the two other teenagers who were injured in the crash.

“Dustin and Keegan were fantastic wrestlers,” said Shaun Baynes, Laingsburg Wrestling head coach. “They were exceptional in what they did and brought a lot of joy to our team and were a huge part of our success and as our wrestling family.”

Baynes was reflecting on the lives of Keegan Schneeberger and Dustin Winans, who both died in that crash near the intersection of Colby Lake and Winegar Roads on the night of June 20. He said he knew both boys since middle school, and that he was going to share his memories about the two boys at the vigil on June 25.

