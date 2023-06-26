Advertise With Us

Jackson County man ‘in shock’ after winning $300K from Michigan Lottery

(Michigan Lottery)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson County man could not believe he won $300,000 by playing the Michigan Lottery’s Emerald Green Wild Time Instant Game.

The 44-year-old man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at a gas station located at 4700 Hudson Road in Osseo—about 10 miles southeast of Hillsdale.

“I made it to the store just before they were about to close and decided to purchase a Lottery ticket while I was there,” said the player. “I scratched the ticket right after I purchased it and couldn’t believe it when I saw I’d won $300,000. I had the clerk look the ticket over to make sure I was reading it right. When he also confirmed he was seeing a $300,000 prize, I was in shock! I called my whole family to tell them the good news.”

He plans to buy a home with his winnings.

“Winning is an unbelievable feeling and I’m still waiting for it to sink in,” the player said.

