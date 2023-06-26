Jackson County Animal Shelter cuts adoption prices in effort to make room for more pets

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson County Animal Shelter officials are hoping to empty the shelter. It is their way of making more room for pets that are waiting to find their forever home.

“So if we can empty ours out, it helps us to help those other shelters in need,” said the shelter’s Events and Marketing Manager, Amy Kinder.

Right now, Kinder said they have full rooms of dogs and cats from public drop-offs and strays being brought in.

“And we do transports,” Kinder said. “For example, we have a transport coming tonight from Texas and then we also have one mid-week from Mississippi.”

The animal shelter is offering reduced adoption prices for cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies during their Empty the Shelter event starting July 6.

“So if we don’t have space, unfortunately, they may have to look for other options,” Kinder said. “Like I know the transport that’s coming from Texas is also stopping in Wisconsin at two shelters on the way here so they’re helping -- other shelters are helping as well.”

The Jackson County Animal Shelter said they have just wrapped up their big renovation and expansion, “which gives us that opportunity to be able to help more than just our county.” And helping pets from all over find a home.

The three-week adoption event will start on July 6, offering on-the-spot adoption applications and reduced pricing. In some cases, you will be able to take your pet home on the same day.

More information on the shelter and pets available for adoption can be found on the Jackson County Animal Shelter website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.