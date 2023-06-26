Holt Public Schools giving free meals throughout summer

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - One local district is doing what it can to ensure that the community’s children have something to eat during their summer break.

Holt Public Schools is kicking off its summer feeding program Monday.

This program provides free meals to children living in the district regardless of enrollment in a Holt District School. Children under 18 and those up to age 26 can take advantage of the program.

The program will offer meals at one school location and two mobile sites.

The first mobile site is at the Delhi Township offices at the Veterans Memorial Park from 11:30 a.m. to noon. The second mobile site will be at Kensington Meadows, and people can stop by from 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Hope Middle School will serve breakfast Monday through Friday.

The mobile sites will be open until August 3, and Hope Middle School will serve breakfast until August 2.

