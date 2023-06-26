First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the area today. A northwest breeze is bringing smoke from Canadian wildfires over the area. The air today is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Today starts off under the clouds and we still have the chance of a stray sprinkle of rain. Some clearing is expected later in the day with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Plan on a northwest breeze today at 5-15 MPH at times gusting near 25 MPH. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures drop back to the mid 50s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday with high temperatures near 80º. Temperatures climb to the mid 80s Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun. We do have a small chance of a pop-up shower Thursday afternoon. Friday through Sunday plan on a mix of clouds and sun each day. Along with the cloud/sun mix Friday through the weekend we could see a shower or thunderstorm pop-up at times across the area, but it will not be an all day rain. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for the weekend. We shoot up near 90º next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 27, 2023

Average High: 82º Average Low 60º

Lansing Record High: 98° 1870

Lansing Record Low: 38° 1864

Jackson Record High: 101º 1971

Jackson Record Low: 44º 1988

