Advertise With Us

Extra Innings: Lugnuts split series in Wisconsin, now back in Michigan

By Krystle Holleman and Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts are back in Michigan after splitting a series in Wisconsin. The Lugnuts broadcast team of Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Adam Jaksa join Taylor Gattoni to discuss the series.

Next up for the Lugnuts: a trip to see in-state rivals, the Great Lakes Loons.

Join us during the live stream on Facebook Live and YouTube Live and you can interact with us in the chat!

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Air National Guard conducting flyovers throughout state
One man killed in Lansing homicide
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle
Lansing man shot after altercation in Aurelius Township
Police responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Saturday (June 24)
Albion mother arrested after allegedly holding two-year-old daughter underwater
Michigan State Police to conduct felony warrant sweeps in Lansing

Latest News

Michigan State’s August Meekhof wins Michigan Amateur Championship
Meekhof redeems himself with title after semifinal finish in 2022.
Michigan State’s August Meekhof wins Michigan Amateur Championship
‘We’re rebuilding’ - Robyn Fralick adjusts to new job at MSU
‘We’re building’ - Robyn Fralick adjusts to new job at MSU
Highlights from four Wednesday night All-Star Games.
June 22: High School basketball, softball All-Star Game Highlights