David’s Dish: Lemon sun cake

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - David Andrews made a yummy lemon sun cake perfect for summer!

Check out the video to get the steps to make this fun cake that includes cookies.

Below is the recipe for the mirror glaze that David used to pour on the sun cake.

https://chelsweets.com/easy-5-ingredient-mirror-glaze-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR349JuRezERfPZyCRp1Ruv2jwSqvhWJRWeKM7N_P40XVfwilGYTrOWMd8Y

When frosting the cookies below is the royal icing recipe:

https://www.thekitchn.com/royal-icing-recipe-23078954?fbclid=IwAR0M2R1tH97ENNiSDXSiBk41CSlhE9R13GPNKHrMU-QVireeRYrHQp0S05g

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.