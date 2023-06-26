Advertise With Us

David’s Dish: Lemon sun cake

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - David Andrews made a yummy lemon sun cake perfect for summer!

Check out the video to get the steps to make this fun cake that includes cookies.

Below is the recipe for the mirror glaze that David used to pour on the sun cake.

https://chelsweets.com/easy-5-ingredient-mirror-glaze-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR349JuRezERfPZyCRp1Ruv2jwSqvhWJRWeKM7N_P40XVfwilGYTrOWMd8Y

When frosting the cookies below is the royal icing recipe:

https://www.thekitchn.com/royal-icing-recipe-23078954?fbclid=IwAR0M2R1tH97ENNiSDXSiBk41CSlhE9R13GPNKHrMU-QVireeRYrHQp0S05g

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man killed in Lansing homicide
Michigan Air National Guard conducting flyovers throughout state
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle
Lansing man shot after altercation in Aurelius Township
Police responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Saturday (June 24)
Albion mother arrested after allegedly holding two-year-old daughter underwater
Black Girl Day of Play returns to the Capitol.
Black Girl Day of Play returns to the Capitol

Latest News

Miss Michigan's Teen Dances Her Way into the Sash
Meeting the New Miss Michigan America 2023
Bike Around for your Next Date
love lansing like a local at the capitol
Love Lansing Like A Local by Exploring The Capitol Building