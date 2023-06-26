Clinton County burn bans lifted with recent rainfall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan experienced a scorching start to summer, marked by hot and dry conditions that led to burn restrictions and bans.

“With the current weather conditions and the amount of rain we received so far and what is forecasted, we went ahead and lifted our ban this morning,’ said DeWitt Fire Chief Joe Spagnuolo.

Parts of Clinton County announced on Monday they’ll be lifting burn bans for open fires. That includes The City of DeWitt and Riley and Olive Townships.

Joe Spagnuolo is the fire chief at DeWitt Area Emergency Services Authority. He says the past few rainfalls were enough to lift the ban.

“It’s not based on an average, it’s based on the actual conditions that we see in front of us,” said Spagnuolo.

While families can continue their bonfires, the recent rainfall isn’t enough to keep their lawns green. According to News 10′s First Alert Weather Team, we have only seen nearly a quarter of rain, and the normal for June is close to 3.8 inches.

While the recent rain might help, we are still far away from our statewide average.

“While that will be very, very helpful in the short term, or at least help ease dryness a little bit. The 7-inch deficient, you can’t make that up in one event,” said Jeff Andresen.

Jeff Andresen is the climatologist for the State of Michigan. He says between April and now, Michigan has received less than 3 inches of rain. And it would take a number of consecutive weeks to make up for the deficiency.

“We’re moving into the middle of summer. That’s when our water demands for our landscapes, our vegetation is typically greatest or highest,” said Andresen.

Water systems like sprinklers and irrigation systems are a short-term solution but any rain is much needed.

“Water is a finite thing. We have to use that wisely. It’s a resource, and it has to be thought of as such,” said Andresen.

He added the clock started ticking for vegetation with the deepest roots since those plants have already started using its stored water after weeks without rain.

