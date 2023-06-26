Advertise With Us

Clinton County burn bans lifted with recent rainfall

While the recent rain might help, we are still far away from our statewide average.
By DeAnna Giles
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan experienced a scorching start to summer, marked by hot and dry conditions that led to burn restrictions and bans.

“With the current weather conditions and the amount of rain we received so far and what is forecasted, we went ahead and lifted our ban this morning,’ said DeWitt Fire Chief Joe Spagnuolo.

Parts of Clinton County announced on Monday they’ll be lifting burn bans for open fires. That includes The City of DeWitt and Riley and Olive Townships.

Joe Spagnuolo is the fire chief at DeWitt Area Emergency Services Authority. He says the past few rainfalls were enough to lift the ban.

“It’s not based on an average, it’s based on the actual conditions that we see in front of us,” said Spagnuolo.

While families can continue their bonfires, the recent rainfall isn’t enough to keep their lawns green. According to News 10′s First Alert Weather Team, we have only seen nearly a quarter of rain, and the normal for June is close to 3.8 inches.

While the recent rain might help, we are still far away from our statewide average.

“While that will be very, very helpful in the short term, or at least help ease dryness a little bit. The 7-inch deficient, you can’t make that up in one event,” said Jeff Andresen.

Jeff Andresen is the climatologist for the State of Michigan. He says between April and now, Michigan has received less than 3 inches of rain. And it would take a number of consecutive weeks to make up for the deficiency.

“We’re moving into the middle of summer. That’s when our water demands for our landscapes, our vegetation is typically greatest or highest,” said Andresen.

Water systems like sprinklers and irrigation systems are a short-term solution but any rain is much needed.

“Water is a finite thing. We have to use that wisely. It’s a resource, and it has to be thought of as such,” said Andresen.

He added the clock started ticking for vegetation with the deepest roots since those plants have already started using its stored water after weeks without rain.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man killed in Lansing homicide
Michigan Air National Guard conducting flyovers throughout state
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle
Lansing man shot after altercation in Aurelius Township
Police responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Saturday (June 24)
Albion mother arrested after allegedly holding two-year-old daughter underwater
Black Girl Day of Play returns to the Capitol.
Black Girl Day of Play returns to the Capitol

Latest News

Kipp said both officers were nearby when the call came in, which is why they were able to...
Albion police release bodycam footage of life-saving efforts to rescue children
Albion police release bodycam footage of rescue of children
Albion police release bodycam footage of life-saving efforts to rescue children
Clinton County burn bans uplifted with recent rainfall
Ukrainian soldier collaborates with MSU to study environmental impact of war