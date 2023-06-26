Burn ban lifted in City of Dewitt, Riley and Olive Township

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A burn ban was lifted in the City of Dewitt, Riley and Olive Township, effective Monday.

The City of Dewitt said on Facebook on June 26 the burn ban was lifted after the recent rain.

The burn ban was announced on June 5 after a long streak of no rain in the area.

