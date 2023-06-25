Advertise With Us

Sarah, Duchess of York, undergoes surgery following breast cancer diagnosis

FILE - Sarah Ferguson poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of the film...
FILE - Sarah Ferguson poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of the film 'Marlowe' in London, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Sarah, the Duchess of York, underwent surgery following a breast cancer diagnosis, according to a spokesperson. The 63-year-old was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer following a routine mammogram. The surgery was successful and Sarah’s doctors told her the prognosis is good, the duchess’s spokesperson said on Sunday, June 25 2023.(Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Sarah, the Duchess of York, underwent surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer, according to a spokesperson.

The 63-year-old was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer following a routine mammogram. The surgery was a success and Sarah’s prognosis is good, the duchess’s spokesperson said. She was released from King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Sunday to recuperate at home in Windsor.

Sarah, the former wife of Prince Andrew and the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, spoke about the diagnosis on her new podcast, “Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah,” set to be released Monday. She recorded the segment before her operation.

Once a favorite target of Britain’s tabloids, the former Sarah Ferguson has previously published her memoirs and authored a number of children’s books as well as a historical romance for adults.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Air National Guard conducting flyovers throughout state
Michigan State Police to conduct felony warrant sweeps in Lansing
Police responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Saturday (June 24)
Albion mother arrested after allegedly holding two-year-old daughter underwater
Eaton Township residents call for change following fatal crash
Eaton Township residents call for change following fatal crash
Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies

Latest News

This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows Miles Morales as Spider-Man, voiced by...
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ slings back into box office top spot while ‘The Flash’ drops
Mikey 23 foundation hosts Stop the Violence March to fight against gun violence.
Lansing nonprofit marches to stop gun violence
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Water being tested where freight train carrying hazardous material plunged into Yellowstone River
WILX
First Alert: Gusty Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon