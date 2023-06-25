One man killed in Lansing homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday around 1 a.m. members of the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the area of St. Joseph St. and Cherry St. When Officers arrived in the area, they found an unknown man dead on the road with a gunshot wound.

So far, no arrest has been made. Lansing Police said this was not a random act and it remains under investigation.

Lansing Police Department asks anyone with information to contact one of the numbers; Lansing Police Department 517-483-4600, MSP Detective Trooper Zachary Darter 517-483-4495, or send a private message to the department’s Facebook page.

