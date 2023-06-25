Michigan State’s August Meekhof wins Michigan Amateur Championship

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - After a semifinalist finish a year ago at the Michigan Amateur Golf Championships, Michigan State golfer August Meekhof got redemption, claiming this year’s title with a 2-and-1 win over Michigan golfer Will Anderson.

“It feels really good. There’s a lot of great names up there, just being a part of that that elite group is pretty special to me,” Meekhof said. “This is something time that I wanted to win for a while now and I’ve been close the past couple years, but never have actually gotten it. So it feels good to be a Michigan AM Champion.”

Anderson, a Portage native, took the lead early in the first three holes, before Meekhof tied things up the next three holes in a rollercoaster front-nine that had both players tied as they made the turn.

Meekhof said after the round that his game picks up in the back-nine and boy did it ever.

Meekhof went up two strokes heading into the 12th hole, but not before Anderson had arguably the best chip of the day on 13 for birdie to keep it a one-stroke deficit.

Both players hit beautiful approach shots on 17, before Meekhof claimed the title, sinking a six-foot birdie putt after Anderson couldn’t bury a tough 15-footer as the Spartan lefty used a solid back-nine to take home the hardware.

“The back nine is usually about a turning point for me,” Meekhoff said. “I usually play well around the back nine regardless and especially in the matches.”

Meekhof is currently in the midst of a long streak of momentum, going back to the NCAA Regionals back in mid-May and will look to keep that rolling into next week as he earned an invite to play in the North and South Amateur.

“This is a great confidence boost for me going into that national tournament. The golf course this week was tough, one of the best country club courses I’ve ever played,” Meekhof said. “It was a long week but I enjoyed it.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.