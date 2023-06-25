Advertise With Us

Lansing nonprofit marches to stop gun violence

Mikey 23 Foundation trains Lansing youth in skilled trades.
Mikey 23 foundation hosts Stop the Violence March to fight against gun violence.
Mikey 23 foundation hosts Stop the Violence March to fight against gun violence.
By Riley Connell
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People whose lives have been affected by gun violence marched down Michigan Avenue to inspire change in their community.

The March to Stop Violence is held annually by the Mikey 23 Foundation, a Lansing-based nonprofit that helps kids find purpose. Its founder, Michael McKissic lost his son Michael “Mikey” McKissic II to gun violence in 2015.

Mikey was 23 years old, inspiring the name for the Mikey 23 Foundation, and the purpose of the March to Stop Violence. McKissic said both send a message of hope for a better future.

“I tell everyone, you have to remember this, if our kids fail, we fail. But if our kids succeed, we succeed,” he said. “So we have to instill that goodness in them, and that love in them, as far as the community is concerned.”

Since losing Mikey, McKissic has watched those close to him lose their loved ones too, like the Smith family, who lost their father, son and nephew, Michael, in 2015. Michael’s mother, Beverly, said she’s glad to see the community come together in a positive way, but enough is enough.

“There’s too many victims,” she said. “The gun violence needs to stop. It needs to stop.”

Michael Smith’s case remains unsolved, as well as the case of Victor Claybron, whose sister, Yanna Allen, marched in his memory.

“We still don’t know who did it,” she said. “The killer is still somewhere out there, so I’m just here for him today to show him he still matters, that people still care, and I still love him.”

The family of Brian Fraser, a Michigan State University student killed by a mass shooter earlier this year, also marched with the Mikey 23 Foundation. They say they’re pushing for change so other families don’t have to suffer like they have.

