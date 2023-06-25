Advertise With Us

Lansing man shot in altercation in Aurelius Township

Two suspects were arrested and lodged at the Ingham County Jail.
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle(Jace Harper)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation that landed a 34-year-old Lansing man in the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man suffered from a single gunshot wound during an altercation around 10:00 a.m. Saturday. The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of South Aurelius Road in Aurelius Township.

Two suspects were arrested and taken to the Ingham County Jail. The sheriff’s department is withholding the identities of the suspects until they are arraigned in court.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Air National Guard conducting flyovers throughout state
Michigan residents warned of aggressive mail scam
Michigan State Police to conduct felony warrant sweeps in Lansing
15 sentenced to nearly 200 years in Lansing drug trafficking ring investigation
Eaton Township residents call for change following fatal crash
Eaton Township residents call for change following fatal crash

Latest News

Neighborhood Resource Fair
Bharatiya Temple celebrated 25 years of its establishment and community achievement
Hindu Temple celebrates 25th anniversary
Bharatiya Temple celebrates 25th anniversary
Police responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Saturday (June 24)
Albion mother arrested after allegedly holding two-year-old daughter underwater