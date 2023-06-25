Lansing man shot in altercation in Aurelius Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation that landed a 34-year-old Lansing man in the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man suffered from a single gunshot wound during an altercation around 10:00 a.m. Saturday. The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of South Aurelius Road in Aurelius Township.

Two suspects were arrested and taken to the Ingham County Jail. The sheriff’s department is withholding the identities of the suspects until they are arraigned in court.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

