Hindu Temple celebrates 25th anniversary

Bharatiya Temple celebrated 25 years of its establishment and community achievement
By DeAnna Giles
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Bharatiya Temple celebrated their 25th anniversary over the weekend, of its establishment and community achievement.

The Temple has made its place not only here in Lansing but around the globe as well. The anniversary celebration began on Friday.

On Saturday, people celebrated by having worship, devotional songs and dances. Suman Kashyap has been a member of the temple for more than 40 years.

“This weekend means for us to have a place to worship. A place for community to gather socially and culturally. To bring our traditions, honor all our festivals and just be together in these times,” said Kashyap.

Kashyap recalls how the community started with a 1 room temple and grew into the big Bharatiya Temple it is today.

On Sunday, Bharatiya Temple will be hosting a cultural presentation outside. A ceremony that is performed every 12 years.

