First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We may not have picked up as much rain as we were hoping for Sunday, but we did double the Lansing June rainfall total with .15′' putting us at .30′' so far this month. Jackson added .36′' of rain to the June total that now stands at .62′'

If you want more rain you are in luck. On and off rain showers are expected today through early Tuesday morning. A stray thunderstorm remains possible today, but severe weather is not expected. Another shot at some much needed rain returns for the end of the week.

The scattered showers today through Tuesday morning are with an area of low pressure that is over lower Michigan and will slowly head to the east over the next 24 hours. With clouds and scattered showers today it will be cooler with highs near 70º. High temperatures remain near 70º for Tuesday.

Temperatures return to the low 80s Wednesday through Friday. Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be a mostly cloudy day. Scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms are possible Friday night into Saturday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 26, 2023

Average High: 82º Average Low 60º

Lansing Record High: 96° 1870

Lansing Record Low: 40° 1902

Jackson Record High: 96º 1966

Jackson Record Low: 46º 2004

