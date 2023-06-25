First Alert: Gusty Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -FIRST ALERT: The Storm Prediction Center now has all of Mid-Michigan highlighted for a Slight Risk of severe weather this afternoon into the early evening hours. The most likely time for severe weather across the area will be 2-8 P.M. Thunderstorms with gusty winds, heavy rainfall and large hail will be the biggest threats. Stay alert to changing conditions this afternoon into the evening.

This afternoon will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Some hazy sunshine early this afternoon will quickly transition to scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 P.M. The threat of thunderstorms should diminish by late evening, but scattered showers will continue overnight. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the low 60s.

