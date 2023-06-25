Advertise With Us

First Alert: Gusty Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon

Severe weather possible 2-8 P.M.
First Alert Weather Sunday midday web update from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -FIRST ALERT: The Storm Prediction Center now has all of Mid-Michigan highlighted for a Slight Risk of severe weather this afternoon into the early evening hours. The most likely time for severe weather across the area will be 2-8 P.M. Thunderstorms with gusty winds, heavy rainfall and large hail will be the biggest threats. Stay alert to changing conditions this afternoon into the evening.

This afternoon will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Some hazy sunshine early this afternoon will quickly transition to scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 P.M. The threat of thunderstorms should diminish by late evening, but scattered showers will continue overnight. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the low 60s.

For radar and severe weather information on your smartphone or tablet download the News 10 First Alert Weather App. Search for “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

