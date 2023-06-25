Black Girl Day of Play returns to the Capitol.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Black Girl Day of Play continued at the State Capitol, highlighting the joy, resilience and community of Black girlhood.

The event kicked off Friday on the Capitol lawn with a keynote and panel discussion themed embracing and uncovering my joy.

Saturday was the heart of the celebration with over two dozen vendors and food trucks on and surrounding the Capitol lawn. That included girl-centered organizations which taught the community empowerment and education.

One of the organizers say it’s all about uplifting black women.

“We initially started coming out of COVID,” said Cameo King. “We saw America dealing with its past history that is very harmful and impactful till this day to Black women, and minoritized groups I wanted to create something to push back on that where Black women felt that they belong here and that they deserve the things that life offers which is joy.”

Cameo King is the founder of Black Girl Day of Play. She recalled a girl saying that she had never seen so many Black girls in one place.

“The day is a day to curate joy for black women and girls. Far too often because of just how this society is structured,” said King. “Black women aren’t allowed to be authentic and to be their full selves. And so, I wanted to create a space where they can be just that.”

King added joy is an act of resistance. That’s why she decided to have a swing set on the capitol lawn.

The event ends tomorrow with a “You Deserve Joy” brunch at the Courtyard Marriott in downtown Lansing. It will begin at 11 a.m.

“If you are a Black girl, if you love a Black girl, if you know a Black girl, you should be here,” said King.

