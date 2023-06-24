Advertise With Us

Sparrow Health receives gifts, donations to support cancer patients

A Lansing car dealership is donating gifts to cancer patients at the Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center to let them know they are cared for and loved.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Suffering from cancer is perhaps one of the toughest things that any person can go through.

A Lansing car dealership is donating gifts to cancer patients at the Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center to let them know they are cared for and loved. Williams Subaru donated 80 blankets and care kits to local cancer patients. The dealership and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society are also giving those patients messages of hope that were written by Subaru customers and employees.

Dealership owner Jeff Williams said it was all about giving back to the community who has given a lot to them.

“We hope that these gifts give them a little confidence and show them that they are not alone and that there are people who care and support them,” Williams said.

This is the eighth year in a row that Williams Subaru has worked with Sparrow Health to donate care items to cancer patients.

