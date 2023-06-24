Shooting in Saginaw caused panic among partygoers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple agencies are investigating a crime scene in Saginaw after several people were injured.

The investigation started early morning Saturday, June 24, at the intersection of 4th and Johnson. Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police arrived on the scene around midnight.

Both police departments have the scene blocked off, closing down the roads.

According to MSP, after shots were fired among the 300-plus partygoers, several were shot or struck by cars.

Police Scene (WNEM)

MSP said 15 people were injured between being shot or struck by a car, three people were struck by a car and 12 were struck by gunfire.

MSP reported two deaths at the scene one a 19-year-old male and a 51-year-old female.

Police also reported that there were multiple shooters and five different calibers of bullets recovered at the scene.

MSP said no one is in custody at this time.

Police are still investigating, and MSP said there is no threat to the public.

Saginaw PD, MSP Detectives, Bridgeport Forensic Lab, and MSP aviation crews remain on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saginaw Major Crime Unit.

