First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - FIRST ALERT: The Storm Prediction Center has Mid-Michigan highlighted for a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe weather today into tonight. The most likely time for severe weather across the area will be in the late afternoon/early evening timeframe. Thunderstorms with gusty winds and large hail will be the biggest threat. Stay alert to changing conditions this afternoon into the evening.

We finally see the end of our extended period of dry weather across the area. A slow moving storm system over the Northern Plains will bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms today through Tuesday. Rainfall amounts could end up in the 1-2′'+ in many areas over the next three days. Dry weather returns mid-week.

Sunday morning showers and possibly a thunderstorm may pass through the area. Severe weather is not expected Sunday morning into the early afternoon. Our attention is on the possibility of a line of gusty thunderstorms developing after 2 P.M. and racing across the area into the early evening hours. If we see severe weather today it will be between 2 and 8 P.M. Today will be a warm and humid day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will take us through the overnight hours with low temperatures near 60º.

Monday and Tuesday will be cooler with high temperatures in the low 70s. On and off showers and possibly a stray thunderstorm are expected Monday into Tuesday morning. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures near 80º. Friday and Saturday should end up being mostly cloudy with a small chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm both days. High temperatures remain near 80 Friday and Saturday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 25, 2023

Average High: 81º Average Low 59º

Lansing Record High: 99° 1870

Lansing Record Low: 38° 1979

Jackson Record High: 100º 1988

Jackson Record Low: 37º 1979

