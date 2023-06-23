Advertise With Us

Townsend Street, Kalamazoo Street intersection in Lansing closed due to emergency sewer repair

(Lansing Public Service Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of Townsend Street and Kalamazoo Street is temporarily closed Friday due to an emergency sewer repair.

The Lansing Public Service Department said the intersection closed at 8 a.m. on June 23. The closure is expected to last until 3 p.m. Friday.

