Townsend Street, Kalamazoo Street intersection in Lansing closed due to emergency sewer repair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of Townsend Street and Kalamazoo Street is temporarily closed Friday due to an emergency sewer repair.

The Lansing Public Service Department said the intersection closed at 8 a.m. on June 23. The closure is expected to last until 3 p.m. Friday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.