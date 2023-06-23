Advertise With Us

Studio 10 Tidbit: National Fudge Day

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - June 16th is National Fudge Day!

Did you know that ten thousand pounds of world-famous Mackinac Island fudge gets handcrafted daily during peak tourism season. That’s five tons of fudge every day!

Today, there are 13 fudge shops on Mackinac Island, and they’re making so much fudge that the island imports 10 tons of sugar per week! Sampling Mackinac Island fudge remains one of the favorite activities of visitors, with chocolate being the most popular.

Ryba’s Fudge Shoppe sent us three fun flavors to try! Check out the video.

For more fun facts, you can visit the East Lansing Public Library, https://www.elpl.org/.

