Studio 10 Tidbit: Detroit-Style Pizza Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - To celebrate National Detroit-Style Pizza Day and the company’s 77th anniversary, Buddy’s Pizza is giving away free pizza for a year to the first 77 people in line at its Okemos restaurant on Friday, June 23.

In honor of the third annual holiday, Buddy’s will donate $1 from every pizza sold at all 22 locations to The Salvation Army.

In 1946, Buddy’s Pizza became the birthplace of the Original Detroit-Style Pizza. For more than seven decades, the restaurant has been feeding patrons and earning accolades from fans across the nation, including recognition from CBS This Morning, USA Today, Zagat, Food Network, Pizza Today, Eater, Travel Channel, and more. Consistently voted Detroit’s number one pizza locally, regionally and nationally, the Farmington Hills-based restaurant remains true to its Detroit roots, legacy and traditions that began on the corner of Six Mile and Conant years ago.

