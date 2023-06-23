Advertise With Us

Studio 10 Tidbit: Detroit-Style Pizza Day

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - To celebrate National Detroit-Style Pizza Day and the company’s 77th anniversary, Buddy’s Pizza is giving away free pizza for a year to the first 77 people in line at its Okemos restaurant on Friday, June 23.

In honor of the third annual holiday, Buddy’s will donate $1 from every pizza sold at all 22 locations to The Salvation Army.

In 1946, Buddy’s Pizza became the birthplace of the Original Detroit-Style Pizza. For more than seven decades, the restaurant has been feeding patrons and earning accolades from fans across the nation, including recognition from CBS This Morning, USA Today, Zagat, Food Network, Pizza Today, Eater, Travel Channel, and more. Consistently voted Detroit’s number one pizza locally, regionally and nationally, the Farmington Hills-based restaurant remains true to its Detroit roots, legacy and traditions that began on the corner of Six Mile and Conant years ago.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan residents warned of aggressive mail scam
15 sentenced to nearly 200 years in Lansing drug trafficking ring investigation
Police investigate shooting after at least 3 homes in Lansing struck by gunfire
Corey O'Rourke
Man charged with murder in Tuesday’s fatal stabbing in Lansing
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

love lansing like a local at the capitol
Love Lansing Like A Local by Exploring The Capitol Building
National Fudge Day
Studio 10 Tidbit: National Fudge Day
new melanated business
Local High School Students Become Entrepreneurs!
Dance students, ranging from ages four to 40, take the Great Hall stage to perform a variety of...
Great Commission Studios presents The Father of Lights Show to fund world missions