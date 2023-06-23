Advertise With Us

Standup comedy event to be held in Owosso

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - If you want a good laugh to start next weekend, head to Owosso.

Ugly Bros Comedy, an entertainment agency in Owosso, is hosting a standup comedy night June 30.

The event runs from 8-11 p.m. at the Avenue Bar and Grill.

Tickets are $10.

More information can be found on the event page.

