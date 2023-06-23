Okemos residents win free pizza for a year at Buddy’s Pizza anniversary event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Buddy’s Pizza is celebrating 77 years in business on National Detroit Style Pizza Day.

In honor of both occasions, the first 77 people in line at their Okemos location Friday received free pizza for a year, with each person receiving a coupon book for a free pie each month. Additionally, one dollar from every pizza sold today benefits the Salvation Army. According to Don Minton from Enjoy’s Buddy’s Pizza,

“My wife and I grew up in the Detroit area, we are familiar with Buddy’s, loved it, and missed it for a lot of years because we were in the Lansing area,” said Don Minton. “Now that they are out here, we’re enjoying it.”

Lansing Lugnut mascot Big Lug was present at Buddy’s during lunchtime to take pictures with fans.

