Mighty Uke Day Festival kicks off in East Lansing

The festival celebrates the ukelele and its ties to Michigan.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 10th annual Mighty Uke Day Festival kicked off Friday in East Lansing at University United Methodist Church.

The festival celebrates the ukelele and its ties to Michigan. People can enjoy workshops, live music and learn how to play the instrument.

The festival runs through Sunday.

