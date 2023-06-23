Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Free concert series over summer

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - To get you out in the community, there is a free concert series that takes place over the summer.

Aengus McIntosh, with the Friends of Ingham County Parks, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to discuss what it means to be a friend of the parks and how you can enjoy a free concert series.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan residents warned of aggressive mail scam
15 sentenced to nearly 200 years in Lansing drug trafficking ring investigation
Police investigate shooting after at least 3 homes in Lansing struck by gunfire
Corey O'Rourke
Man charged with murder in Tuesday’s fatal stabbing in Lansing
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Mid-Michigan Matters: Free concert series over summer
Mid-Michigan Matters: Free concert series over summer
Anyone who recognizes the person or has information is asked to contact the Meridian Township...
Meridian Township police seek subject in credit card investigation
Celebrating Detroit-Style Pizza Day
National Detroit Pizza Day
love lansing like a local at the capitol
Love Lansing Like A Local