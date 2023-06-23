Advertise With Us

Michigan State Police to conduct felony warrant sweeps in Lansing

(WILX Staff)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police will conduct felony warrant sweeps in the City of Lansing during August and September and take defendants into immediate custody.

Beginning Monday, June 26, people with outstanding felony warrants in 54-A District Court are encouraged to turn themselves in for arraignment before August 2023. Those on the list can turn themselves in at the Lansing Police Department located at 120 W. Michigan Avenue in Lansing between 7:45 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The City of Lansing said those who turn themselves in guarantees to be seen by the arraigning judge or magistrate on the same day. If eligible, they can be release don their own recognizance.

Check with the 54-A District Court Felony Warrant list if you have an outstanding warrant or call the Court at (517) 483-4433 with questions.

