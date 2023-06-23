Michigan State Police address safety tips for music festival goers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With summer now officially here, more and more music festivals are on the way. But sometimes, people run into trouble at those music festivals.

Five years ago, Kevin Graves disappeared from the Electric Forest music festival, located about 25 miles north of Muskegon. He hasn’t been seen since.

Graves was last seen July 1, 2018, heading back to his tent after a concert during the music festival. His girlfriend, who was with him, went to look for him later at the tent but couldn’t find him.

The Electric Forest music festival started Thursday and the Faster Horses festival returns to Brooklyn in mid-July. Safety concerns are a main focus for police as people across Michigan head out to hear their favorite bands.

Summer festivals are a blast; however, with large crowds, issues like drinking too much, drug use and sexual assault can become problems.

Many of these events offer several days’ worth of music and allow concertgoers to stay overnight in tents. Michigan State Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez said because people stay the night, alcohol consumption becomes a problem.

“Sometimes we have people who overdo it with the alcohol,” Gonzalez said. “And there is another safety issue that we want to watch out for, making sure they are not going to be hurting themselves real bad or even death by drinking too much.”

Joshua Fakoya enjoys attending music festivals and said you should always stay with your group to avoid any issues. He said he often sees people doing drugs.

“A lot, all the time,” Fakoya said. “I think that is one of the main selling factors that people go there and get really high on whatever substance.”

Joshua’s friend, Connor Lefebvre, said he has not attended any music festivals yet because there is an overload of things going on. However, Lefebvre said despite some of these dangers, he would still give it a try.

“I mean, I am not going to knock it until you try it you know, I will see. There is a lot of hype around it,” Lefebvre said. “And there are safe ways to go and have fun at these things, so yeah, I would be willing to.”

Electric Forest staffs plenty of security guards, first aid stations and local police to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Gonzalez said to keep the buddy system and stay with your friends, never accept a drink from someone you don’t know and avoid getting too drunk.

“Most of the time it is safe; however, there are some instances where something bad is going to happen to somebody,” Gonzalez said. “It is just a part of having a large crowd there, but that happens to the people who are not aware of their surroundings.”

Gonzalez said another common issue they see is dehydration. He said if you are going to be drinking alcohol at these festivals, you should also be sure to have plenty of water.

