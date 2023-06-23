Michigan groups offer free emergency childcare resources

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Midwestern mother has been charged with murder after she reportedly left her 16-month-old daughter at home for more than a week while she vacationed.

It’s something advocates said could have been prevented.

Organizations across Michigan are doing their part to make sure mothers and families are getting the help they need.

“Our Family Growth Center offers free respite childcare for children ages birth to age five,” said Julie Thomasma, with Child and Family Charities.

It’s only for a few hours, but CEO Thomasma said it’s their way of helping build a village around parents and make sure they have the support they need.

She said the Family Growth Center is different from Michigan’s Safe Delivery Program.

“They have 72 hours to safely surrender their babies to a paramedic. They can do it in labor and delivery,” said Tonyie Andrews-Johnson. “They can do it at an EMS, or a fire station, or a police station and there are no questions asked.”

Andrews-Johnson is the director of Women’s Services at Sparrow Hospital. She said Michigan has resources for moms who need help but don’t want to surrender their babies.

“Usually the CPS office can help with that,” Andrews-Johnson said. “CPS gets a bad rep to say that they try to take someone’s baby away from them, but their main goal is to keep moms and families together.”

At Child and Family Charities, they will watch your children for free until age five. It’s a resource that prevents kids from staying home alone without proper care.

Thomasma said knowing what to consider before leaving your child home alone is key in preventing injuries, kidnappings or death.

“We really have to think about children’s maturity and how they are doing with decision-making,” Thomasma said. “Are they mentally, are they physically prepared in making good choices?”

Lansing Mom is another local advocate for those in need. Their community group on Facebook has resources shared by local moms related to childcare and mental health support.

