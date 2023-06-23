Meridian Township police seek subject in credit card investigation

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s help in identifying someone.

According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in an illegal use of a credit card investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the person or has information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (case 23-2210) or to submit a tip to the department’s website.

