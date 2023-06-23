Meridian Township police seek subject in credit card investigation
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s help in identifying someone.
According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in an illegal use of a credit card investigation.
Anyone who recognizes the person or has information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (case 23-2210) or to submit a tip to the department’s website.
Read next:
- Ann Arbor police won’t stop drivers solely for minor offenses
- Michigan State Police to conduct felony warrant sweeps in Lansing
- Demolition begins for old Ingham County Jail
- Law firm representing 3 students files lawsuit in MSU shooting
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.