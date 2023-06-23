Love Lansing Like A Local by Exploring The Capitol Building

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What better way to Love Lansing Like A Local than to to explore the Capitol Building in the heart of Lansing?

Heritage Hall is the newest edition the historic building.

The construction of the Capitol Building took six years and contains over nine acres of hand-painted surfaces. The building was dedicated to the citizens of Michigan in 1879.

Every year the Michigan State Capitol welcomes over 115,000 people including tourists, schoolchildren, and families that tour the building with a guide or independently.

Visitors have the opportunity to watch the legislature meet for session, they can admire the nine acres of hand-painted decorative art, and they learn stories from Michigan’s past.

Most recently the $40-million, 40000-square-foot underground Heritage Hall visitors center and event space has opened featuring expanded tour orientation rooms, history exhibits, an artifact conservation space, a large meeting space and ample restroom facilities.

Visitors can access the new Heritage Hall entrance on the north side of the Capitol Building on Ottawa Avenue.

For more information, visit https://www.lansing.org/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.