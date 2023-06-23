Lansing police give opportunity for those with felony warrants to avoid arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police Fugitive Task Force Team is conducting a city-wide felony warrant sweep in Lansing, taking defendants into immediate custody.

The sweep will take place during the months of August and September 2023, but until then a Lansing area court is giving people who broke the law a chance to turn themselves in.

“We have between 680 and 700 felony warrants only,” said court administrator Anethia Brewer.

That’s only in the city of Lansing. Not including misdemeanors or civil matters. To lower that number, Michigan State Police is ramping up arrests.

“They’re gonna be coming to your house and arresting you on your felony warrants,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez.

Before it’s too late, District Court 54-A is encouraging people to turn themselves in.

“We really want them to come in so that they can be seen and it can be less invasive because the Michigan State Police are coming,” Brewer said. “And when they come they are going to apprehend you at home, at work, and these are things that we are trying to avoid for those that we serve in our community.”

Brewer said some people don’t believe the police will find them.

“Sometimes it takes for the sweep to get started and people realize this is for real and they’ll contact the court and come in,” said Brewer.

“The best thing to do is not to let it hang out there it’s something that you have to take care of because eventually it’s gonna catch up to you,” said Gonzalez.

Brewer said she would like to get people in so they can continue on with their lives and not worry about prior mistakes.

Starting Monday, June 26, anyone with a felony warrant can turn themselves in at the Lansing Police Department on weekdays between 7:45 and 8:00 a.m. Turning yourself in means you will be seen by a judge or magistrate on the same day. If you qualify, you can be released on bond.

