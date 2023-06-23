Lansing creates Citizen Complaint Oversight Committee for police accountability

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor signed an order to create a Citizen Complaint Committee to oversee the police Thursday.

It comes in response to a report by the mayor’s Racial Justice and Equity Alliance. Schor hopes the committee will streamline the citizen complaint process and help people know their rights when it comes to law enforcement.

The City of Lansing hosted its second annual Celebration of Diversity event Thursday evening, where city officials updated the community on their efforts regarding diversity and inclusion.

“We just want to make sure that we have the ability to do all the things that the community would expect if there are complaints or issues that come up with our police,” Schor said.

“The city has spoke and being from this city and listening to people from this city, from my neighborhood, I think the city is moving in a good direction,” said Prince Solace.

Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee doesn’t think the committee is needed.

“But it doesn’t mean that it’s not a valuable function of the city and the police department, because it shows everybody that we’re doing it the right way,” Sosebee said. “We have been doing it the right way and it confirms that and gives us that police legitimacy.”

Sosebee said the Lansing Police Department is already working to carry out twenty recommendations from the mayor’s Racial Justice and Equity Alliance, including building relationships with kids

“Youth interaction, some type of continuing of advanced training other than the traditional training that law enforcement has done in the past, those are all positive things and all something that makes police officers better at what they do,” Sosebee said.

While it’s called the Citizens Complaint Oversight Committee, it will be made up of four members of the Board of Police Commissioners. It is unclear when they will be picked, announced, and begin their work.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.