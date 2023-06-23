‘It’s Great to be a Jet’ event returns to Jackson College after COVID hiatus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - They may have walked in not knowing the Jackson College mascot was a Jet, but they sure did by the time they left.

Friday was the “It’s Great to Be a Jet” Open House at Jackson College’s Central Campus.

Students got to learn everything they need to know about admissions, transfer credits, financial aid and the college’s 70 academic programs.

”We’re really excited. This is the first event we’ve been able to host since COVID,” said Stephanie Waffle-Stephenson. “We have decided as a group, as a student service whole, as an institution, that it’s time to give back to the community but also get students excited about their journey at Jackson College.”

The first two hundred participants got a Jackson College T-shirt. You didn’t have to be a student or a prospective student, anyone was welcome to attend.

