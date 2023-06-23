Grand Ledge hosts ‘Big Hole Scramble’ golf event for beginners

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Golf-lovers can head to Grand Ledge to take part in a “Big Hole Scramble.”

The event is a fun way to step out and learn more about the game - plus the holes are twice as big.

The event will be held at the Ledge Meadows Golf Course from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It costs $50 to attend. You can register here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.