Grand Ledge hosts ‘Big Hole Scramble’ golf event for beginners
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Golf-lovers can head to Grand Ledge to take part in a “Big Hole Scramble.”
The event is a fun way to step out and learn more about the game - plus the holes are twice as big.
The event will be held at the Ledge Meadows Golf Course from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
It costs $50 to attend. You can register here.
