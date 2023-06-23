Eaton Township residents call for change following fatal crash

EATON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Just East of Charlotte, at the intersection of East Clinton Trail and South Stewart Road, two lives were lost Wednesday and another four were injured. All that remains is some car crash debris and calls for change. People who live in that rural area said this is not the first catastrophic crash at this intersection, and they want something done about it.

“I’m sure everybody on this road, would like to see something done,” said Barb Himebaugh, who lives at the intersection’s corner.

She witnessed the aftermath of Wednesday’s crash, which closed M-50 for roughly 10 hours. Several people living nearby said it’s a dangerous intersection, with accidents occurring regularly.

“One day when I was home, there were two accidents in one day,” said Himebaugh.

Right now the intersection only has a stop sign on Stewart Road, and some residents said it’s time for a four-way stop or a stop light.

“I’ve had people come to my house, and say what a dangerous intersection that is, and they’re here for the first time,” said Himebaugh.

Michigan’s Department of Transportation says it’s waiting on a crash report before making any changes. However, an MDOT engineer living in the immediate area has already surveyed the intersection since Wednesday’s accident.

“When we hear something like that we take it very seriously, because we drive on the same roads just like you, and we have family members that are driving on the roads and we wanna make sure that it’s as safe as possible for them,” said Aaron Jenkins, an MDOT Spokesperson.

While changes take time and funding, he said rumble strips could be a possibility for the highway to ensure drivers pay attention.

“I don’t know (what) but something needs to be done,” said Himebaugh.

MDOT and Himebaugh Hoping that all drivers can make it home safely.

MDOT encourages anyone with road safety concerns, to reach out and let them or their local road commission know.

